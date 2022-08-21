Pink Panther in the Wild ! | 35 - Minute Compilation | Pink Panther Show

1.

Pink Campaign - When a lumberjack cuts down the tree where the Pink Panther's house is , the Panther decides to get even .

He follows the man back to the city and sets out to take the man's house down piece by piece .

2.

Smile Pretty Say Pink - When a photographer refuses to pay the fee for taking pictures of " Pinkstone Park , " the Panther is determined to ruin his photos .

3.

Trail of the Lonesome Pink - In the Canadian wilderness , two French - speaking twin trappers , Jacques and Jules , set about their business of laying out numerous traps .

4.

Twinkle Twinkle Little Pink - The Pink Panther builds a small house for himself on top of a mountain .

He doesn't realize that that he has built his house in line with an observatory .

5.

Therapeutic Pink - It's a cold , windy , uncomfortable night , and the Pink Panther is alone and hungry .

Everywhere he turns , he is tempted by food - signs , satisfied and contented eaters , etc.

6.

Come On In !

The Water's Pink - The Pink Panther decides to spend a relaxing summer day at Bicep Beach , and brings his collection of inflatable swimming gear along with him .