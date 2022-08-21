NEW YORKERS Remind Warren Wilhelm what losers he and his disgusting wife are 16th Aug

This useless pair of scumbags, Warren and Charline, stole a billion dollars from the People of NYC yet they can't make their house look lived in.

Why?

Because they are repugnant pieces of TRASH and will be taken off the earth plane soon because they do not belong.

They pushed the covid horseshit and spent 11 years being all-around buttholes.

We will watch your tribunals and executions with popcorn and cognac while we celebrate a revival of the City you almost ruined.

We wish you the very worst death possible because of the needle and the damage done.

There's a man going 'round taking names.

He that is filthy let him be filthy still.