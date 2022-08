Delhi Liqour Policy: Manish Sisodia calls the lookout notice a 'gimmick' | Oneindia news *News

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia took a jibe at the central government and lashed out at PM Modi on Sunday morning.

This comes after a lookout notice was issued against him and 13 others in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy.

Sisodia called out PM Modi and added that he is roaming freely and the lookout notice is nothing but a gimmick.

#ManishSisodia #PMModi #DelhiLiqourPolicy