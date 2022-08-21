the Mason and Friends Show. Episode 676

We talked about cereals.
Our own lines of personalized cereals from the Mason and Friends show were discussed.
Haterade.
How to save BET.
Fake moon landing.
Anne Heche and her madness.
And Ju's new Mullet!!!
We talked Kanye and Kim and Skeet... The Ju Unit's new MULLET... Haterade. and appropriate situations for a flask!!
We had Harvest Blaque on. We talked about Skeet and Kim. I told y'all Skeet was gonna leave her.... check out the..