McDonald's 2022 Pokémon Match Battle Review

Hey everyone, thanks for stopping by and taking a look at this video.

So this video content caught me by surprise in that I had no idea that there was a new McDonald's Promo set.

My kids and I found out about this by pure happenstance when they wanted a Happy Meal.

However, this is a quick video because there is not much to review.

Each pack comes with four cards and there are suppose to be used to play a game with four players.

All in all, roughly the same type of cards from promo sets past with McDonalds.