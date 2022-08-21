The American people want DONALD TRUMP BACK!
Unlawful Federal Raids an Attack on the American People
Roger Stone joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how the raid on him and Donald Trump are an attack on the free thinking..
“What difference does it make?” All the difference in the World if your name is Donald John Trump, President of the United..