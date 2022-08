Giants vs. Bengals Preview: Prediction, What To Watch For & Key Players | NY Giants Preseason Week 2

Giants vs Bengals preview is the focus of today’s video as we enter week 2 of the NFL preseason.

Brian Daboll said players like Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal and the rest of the healthy starters will play.

Zac Taylor, head coach of the Cincinatti Bengals, said that the starters like Joe Burrow and Jamar Chase will not play.

NY Giants Now host Marshall Green gives his Bengals vs.

Giants preview and lists 5 things to watch for in today’s show.