Pakistan: Imran Khan's live speeches banned, media body bans live broadcast

Pakistan's regulatory authority has banned the broadcasting of live speeches of former PM Imran Khan for threatening a female magistrate during an address in Islamabad.
WION bureau chief Anas Mallick brings details.
The PTI demonstrated in Islamabad to support imprisoned lawmaker Shahbaz Gill, whom they say was tortured "gruesomely" in police..