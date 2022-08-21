Chicago Bears News Today: Bears Sign FB Jake Bargas, Place WR David Moore On IR

David Moore highlights today’s Chicago Bears news as he has been placed on injured reserve.

David Moore was competing for a Bears roster spot before suffering a leg injury last week at Soldier Field.

Moore’s season is over unless he and the Bears come to an injury settlement.

Also in breaking Chicago Bears news, the Bears just signed FB Jake Bargas who was recently cut from the Minnesota Vikings roster.

Starting FB Khari Blasingame was seen in a cast during the Bears vs.

Seahawks game.

Is Bargas signing insurance for him?

Host Harrison Graham breaks down the latest Chicago Bears news and Chicago Bears rumors in today’s Chicago Bears YouTube video!