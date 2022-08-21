Bats can actually help farmers get rid of pests

Of the remaining 1000+ species of bats, about 70% feed on insects.These bats help control the real vampires:mosquitos, whose nasty bites are not just annoying but spread diseases, like West Nile virus.A single little brown bat can eat 1000 insects every hour,and a colony of Mexican free-tailed bats can eat several tons of moths in just one night.In the United States alone,bats provide an estimated 3.7 billion dollars worth of free pest control for farmers,which benefits everyone who eats the foods that they grow.