Police statement after Tyson Fury’s cousin stabbed to death

In a police press conference, Superintendent Ben Ewart of Greater Manchester Police confirmed Rico Burton, 31, was the man who died after he was stabbed in Goose Green, Altrincham, on Sunday.

Tyson Fury had named his cousin in a social media post which announced his death and called for an end to knife crime.

Report by Jonesia.

