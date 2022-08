Jon Bernthal Shines in New Trailer for Showtime's American Gigolo

Watch the official trailer 2 for the Showtime drama series American Gigolo, created by Paul Schrader.

American Gigolo Cast: Jon Bernthal, Gretchen Mol, Rosie O'Donnell, Wayne Brady, Lizzie Brocheré, Gabriel LaBelle and Leland Orser.

Stream American Gigolo September 9, 2022 on Showtime!