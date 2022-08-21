Senator Johnson Calling all doctors to stand with The Right Docs of History

“We literally need thousands of doctors who are aware of the problem to join together, there is safety in numbers, and be honest and truthful with American public.

I’m begging doctors, I’m begging nurses, to come forward — join together as one massive group and put an end to this insanity.

And help restore yourselves to the position that I think you all thought you’d be in going through medical school and taking that Hippocratic Oath being loyal first to your patients and being the one to call the shots when it comes to how you care for your patients.

I’m begging doctors, you have to step up the plate.”