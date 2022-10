Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif informally meets US President Joe Biden | Oneindia News*International

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif informally meets US President Joe Biden; Lebanon banks will remain shut indefinitely after ‘heists’; Thousands were held in Russia for protesting mobilisation, some drafted directly into the military; Mahsa Amini death: Many killed in Iran unrest as anti-hijab protests intensify; UNGA 2022: Liz Truss criticises Vladimir Putin, says 'UK will not rest until Ukraine prevails'.

