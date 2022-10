'Such a good boy': Mourners remember Khayri Mclean

Teenager Khayri Mclean, who was fatally stabbed outside his school gates on Wednesday, has been remembered as "such a good boy" by the mother of his girlfriend.

Sherrin James said her daughter "doesn't know how she's going to live without him", adding: "It's just heartbreaking, he was at my house every day." Report by Buseld.

