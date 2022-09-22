Royal Family Enters Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

The royal family, including King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, process into Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

» Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/knowthis_youtube » Subscribe to NowThis: http://go.nowth.is/News_Subscribe For more updates on the royal family, subscribe to NowThis News.

#royalfamily #queen #queenelizabeth #Politics #News #NowThis