Russia calls for closer strategic partnership with China, US warns China | Oneindia News*Geopolitics

Russia calls for closer strategic partnership with China, US warns China | Oneindia News

One of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies sought on Monday to deepen a strategic partnership with China; President Joe Biden said he warned Chinese President Xi Jinping it would be a ‘gigantic mistake’ to violate sanctions imposed on Russia; In a new report, the World Bank said that the global economy may face a recession next year caused by an aggressive wave of policy tightening that could yet prove inadequate to temper inflation.

Find out these on Global Chit Chat, where we bring you up to speed with top developments in geopolitics that are important but lesser-known.

