Who is Strictly's Molly Rainford?

Molly Rainford launched her career on the back of being Britain’s Got Talent’s youngest ever finalist at just 11 years old - while she might not have won the contest, Simon Cowell sponsored her through theatre school.

At 21, she is the star of the CBBC series Nova Jones and has plenty of young fans who’ll be supporting her on Strictly.

The talented performer has also released two EPs.

She said: “I'm so excited to be part of Strictly Come Dancing, I've watched it for years and can't wait to meet the pros and the others taking part!

I can't wait to learn the moves and get dancing!”