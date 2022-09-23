Who is Strictly's Ellie Simmonds?

Swimmer Ellie Simmonds is one of Britain’s most successful Paralympians, winning Golds in Beijing, London and Rio.

She was the youngest person ever to receive an MBE at 14 years old, and now has an OBE.

Although the 27-year-old has now retired from competitive swimming, she has found a new career as a presenter for BBC Sport.

BBC One viewers saw her in recent documentary Ellie Simmonds: A World Without Dwarfism?

And she’s set to make another documentary for ITV exploring disability and adoption.

She said: "I’ve been watching Strictly from as far back as I can remember; it’s a traditional lead up to Christmas with my family and it’s a genuine privilege to be part of it.”