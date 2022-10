Chiefs Postgame Reaction After LOSS To Colts In NFL Week 3

Chiefs vs.

Colts postgame show focuses on the Chiefs losing their first game of the season.

Patrick Mahomes was leading a drive late in the 4th quarter to tie the game but ended up throwing the game losing interception.

Mahomes and Chiefs' offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy were seen arguing at the end of the 1st half when Kansas City decided to run the ball and not chase more points.