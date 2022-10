Bienvenido al Partido Republicano! Latino Voters Swing GOP for Faith, Family, Economy, Education

Latino voters begin to shift their historical partisan allegiance away from the Democratic Party toward Republicans.

What Democrats have treated as a bloc is rapidly splitting along economic and academic lines, with working, non-college degreed citizens more strongly toward the GOP.

How can conservatives take advantage of Latino affinity for faith, family, economic freedom and schools that educate rather than indoctrinate?