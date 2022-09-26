Gary Neville jokes with Keir Starmer at Labour conference

Former Manchester United and England footballer Gary Neville has joined Sir Keir Starmer on stage at Labour’s annual conference in Liverpool.

The Labour leader is a keen footballer and, when asked what advice he would give to Sir Keir, Neville said: “Make sure you play left of centre midfield, and you’ve got to deliver some nice passes to that left wing because they’re a little bit noisy.” Report by Jonesia.

