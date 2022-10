WTD ep.63 Etienne de la Boetie² 'the Anarchists'

Etienne Joins Sean on Wake the Dead to discuss the HBO propaganda creation ‘the Anarchists’.

‘The Anarchists’ is a very sophisticated propaganda weapon to destroy a community focused on teaching & healing people from the stockholm syndrome of statism and mental slavery.

Etienne’s friends were featured in the documentary series.

He gives us a first hand view and a clear perspective on what really happened at Anarchopulco.