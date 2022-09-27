Kevin Feige says it would have been 'too soon to recast Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa'
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has told fans it would've been "much too soon" to recast Chadwick Boseman's character King T’Challa in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', following the actor's death in 2020 aged 43.