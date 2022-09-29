Stan & Cheryl Schuermann on #PJNET.tv 9/28/2022

Stan and Cheryl Schuermann, along with other mentor couples, have taught a group of young parents who meet in our local church.

Stan usually teaches theology and brings them encouragement from John Calvin, Charles Spurgeon, and several contemporary theologians, such as R.C.

Sproul, Alistair Begg, Sinclair Ferguson, and Douglas Wilson.

The class is always ready to engage the topic most often on their minds–parenting.

As authors, and blogger, their lastes book, In Raising Kids for Tomorrow’s World, they bring to the reader a unique section of scripture in I Thessalonians Chapter 2 where the Apostle Paul shares how he loved, encouraged, and taught his spiritual children.

Twelve keys to preserving the Christian faith emerge from these life-directing verses.