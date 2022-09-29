The D'Amelios Talk Season 2 of 'The D'Amelio Show,' 'Dancing with the Stars' & More | THR Interview

Marc, Heidi, Dixie and Charli D'Amelio spoke to THR's Tiffany Taylor all about season two of their Hulu reality series, 'The D'Amelio Show.'

Season two sees Dixie address the rumors that have been surrounding her relationship with fellow TikTok star Noah Beck.

She tells THR whether or not she's nervous about how fans will react to the new season.

Plus, Charli opens up about competing on 'Dancing with the Stars' against mom Heidi, and Marc shares the secret to their family's close bond.

Season two of 'The D'Amelio Show' is now streaming on Hulu.