Watch Kamala Harris Get Visibly Confused While Visiting This Border | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about how viewers can help the people of Florida dealing with the devastation from Hurricane Ian; Kamala Harris’ embarrassing gaffe during her South Korea visit where she discussed America’s alliance with North Korea; the apparent sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline which is certain to exacerbate Europe’s energy crisis; Joe Biden’s eerie previous comments about the Nord Stream pipeline; Biden threatening oil companies who raise gas prices; Ron DeSantis’ leadership during this trying time and much more.