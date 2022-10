Lurnpa talks about a once in a lifetime experience

Dave Cole aka Lurnpa chats with CLO about Langarrama Journey which is a once in a lifetime opportunity to immerse yourself in the beauty of Aboriginal culture and experience a journey that will open your mind and spirit.

It will be an opportunity to learn and grow together and share in our commonalities and build relationships and memories to last a lifetime.

Join us on Langarrama and come experience what will be a journey to remember.