Covid-19 Update: India reports 3,011 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours | OneIndia News

In yet another dip in the number of Covid-19 cases, India reported 3,011 fresh covid-19 infections within a span of 24 hours.

With this the total number of covid-19 infections in the country surged to 4,45,97,498.

Active Covid cases decline to 36,126 from 37,444, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry.

