PM: Tax cut U-turn shows we listen

The prime minister says the government's U-turn on cutting the 45p tax rate shows "we respond when people have concerns and we act quickly".

But Liz Truss says decisions on benefits "have not yet been made", after Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt called on the government to raise benefit payments in line with inflation.

Report by Brooksl.

