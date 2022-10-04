American Football and its Future | FEAT. Blythe Brumleve

American Football.

One of the greatest sports that has ever been created.

Football has been around for a long time, with the first "match" occurring between two college teams, Rutgers, and Princeton, on November 6th, 1869.

The National Football League is currently on track to rake in $25 billion, which can be directly related to the decisions and changes made by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, whether you like him or not.

With all the success and growth that the NFL has experienced, are recent and upcoming changes beneficial to the sport itself, or are they signaling to future problems?

As (Fantasy) Football junkies themselves, the Wolf and Bull regularly enjoy a good football "match" and had the pleasure of hosting Blythe Brumleve on the show to discuss the interesting future ahead of the NFL, recent changes that the Jacksonville Jaguars have faced over the years, as well as the impact that social media has had on the players.