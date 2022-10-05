Biden’s DEATH PANEL by QUEUEING

Opics include: 1)More pandering from Joe Biden as he.

Claims he was “sort of raised in the Puerto Rican community”; 2)Incarcerated Mexican drug lord, El Chapo, said to end the drug war, law enforcement needs to pursue both Mexican and American politicians, and 3)Joe Biden announced their cutting pay to Medicare doctors again.

Since 92% of medical groups already report that Medicare payments don’t cover their costs as is, more doctors will stop taking patients, waiting times will increase and many waiting in line will die of totally avoidable deaths.