Curse 3 Blood Sacrifice Movie (1990) - Christopher Lee, Jenilee Harrison, Henry Cele

Curse 3 Blood Sacrifice Movie (1990) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: The legendary Sir Christopher Lee (Nothing but the Night, Dracula: Prince of Darkness) stars in this chilling thriller.

An African witch doctor summons a demon like creature to torture an American (Jenilee Harrison, Three's Company) who interrupted a tribal ceremony in an attempt to keep them from sacrificing a goat.

As a result, a witch doctor puts a curse on her and her family.

It isn't long before a demon from the sea is stalking the family and anyone else they know.

Henry Cele (Shaka Zulu) co-stars.