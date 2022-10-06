HOMICYCLE Movie

HOMICYCLE Movie Trailer HD - In a city riddled with corruption, drugs and gangs, only one man can stop the bloodshed - a motorcycle riding vigilante called HOMICYCLE.- Plot synopsis: In a city riddled with corruption, drugs and gangs, a veteran cop is murdered by a vicious kingpin, sparking a brutal crime wave.

Only one man can stop the bloodshed - a brutal, motorcycle riding vigilante bent on bloody revenge called HOMICYCLE - now picking off the killers one by one.

Armed with an arsenal from Hell, he's cleaning the streets by decapitation, nail gun and motorcycle madness!

Is he a gun-toting savior on a path of righteous redemption, or is he literally HELL ON WHEELS?