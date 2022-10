DTR S6 Bonus: John Titor & Time Travel

The story of John Titor is an interesting event that occurred on Coast to Coast AM in the year 2000.

A series of FAX messages sent to the show by a main who claimed to be a time traveler.

After three years of interactions with the man, he vanishes.

Later claimed to be the hoax of three IT professionals, the story is a great reminder of the desire by many to believe in magic stories of pure fantasy.

In this episode, we examine the hilarious facts behind this story.

Enjoy.