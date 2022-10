We NEED to check on Scotty || And othe VERY Important Business

** DISCLAIMER ** Although I just simply ask the questions because someone has to, this is in no way an accusation.

ONLY a question.

ALL of the content in this video is an opinion or satire and verified only to the best of my personal drunken abilities.

It should not be taken as a statement of FACT and instead as a roadmap to start asking QUESTIONS about your shepherd if you are his SHEEP"