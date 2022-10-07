Alaska Daily S01E02 A Place We Came Together

Alaska Daily 1x02 "A Place We Came Together" Season 1 Episode 2 Promo Trailer HD - When Roz and Eileen find a lead in Gloria’s case, Eileen calls in a favor to help them track down the person of interest.

Meanwhile, Claire investigates why beloved local restaurant Rita’s is selling to a big corporation.

After landing her first front page story, Yuna learns that success in journalism sometimes comes at a cost on a new episode of “Alaska Daily,” Thursday, October 13th on ABC.

- Starring: Hilary Swank