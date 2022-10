Truss insists Emmanuel Macron "is a friend" at EU summit

Asked whether Emmanuel Macron was a friend or a foe, prime minister Liz Truss reassures ITV news that the French president "is a friend".

While at a summit of European leaders in Prague, the prime minister insisted this was "not about moving closer to Europe" but instead, working with leaders so that the UK will "never again" be dependent on Russia for energy.

Report by Nelsonr.

