Climate minister says blackouts are "unlikely"

Minister for Climate Graham Stuart says that while it is "very unlikely" the UK will see power blackouts this winter, people could be paid to reduce their energy consumption at peak times.

This comes as the National Grid warn of planned blackouts to preserve energy reserves as Russia's war in Ukraine causes supply shortages to Europe and the UK.

Report by Nelsonr.

