Climate minister: We have "more than enough" energy for the winter

Minister for Climate Graham Stuart says the government is not launching a public campaign to encourage people to cut down energy use as it "won't actually help our energy supply issue" and insists that the UK has more than enough energy to supply households this winter.

Report by Nelsonr.

