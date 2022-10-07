Eric Adams Declares State of Emergency in NYC Due to Migrants

Eric Adams , Declares State of Emergency in NYC , Due to Migrants.

CNN reports that New York City hasn't been able to keep up with the influx of migrants arriving from Texas and Arizona, courtesy of the Republican governors in those states.

On Sept.

7, NYC Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency, saying the migrant crisis will require $1 billion this fiscal year.

.

We now have a situation where more people are arriving in New York City than we can immediately accommodate, including families with babies and young children, NYC Mayor Eric Adams, via statement.

Once the asylum seekers from today’s buses are provided shelter, we would surpass the highest number of people in recorded history in our city’s shelter system, NYC Mayor Eric Adams, via statement.

Mayor Adams is requesting both federal and state aid.

TX Gov.

Greg Abbott and AZ Gov.

Doug Ducey have been busing migrants to NYC, D.C.

And Chicago in protest of Biden's immigration policies.

TX Gov.

Greg Abbott and AZ Gov.

Doug Ducey have been busing migrants to NYC, D.C.

And Chicago in protest of Biden's immigration policies.

CNN reports that as of Aug.

8, Texas spent over $12 million sending migrants to New York and Washington.

.

Adams, who previously accused Abbott of using people as political pawns, reiterated that his city remains a sanctuary but simply can't handle the influx in asylum seekers.

.

Adams, who previously accused Abbott of using people as political pawns, reiterated that his city remains a sanctuary but simply can't handle the influx in asylum seekers.

.

We are not telling anyone that New York can accommodate every migrant in the city.

We’re not encouraging people to send eight, nine buses a day.

That is not what we’re doing.

, NYC Mayor Eric Adams, via statement.

We’re saying that as a sanctuary city with right to shelter, we’re going to fulfill that obligation.

That’s what we’re doing, NYC Mayor Eric Adams, via statement