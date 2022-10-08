Hurricane Ian can't stop us but the Fed can

This update was delayed due to Hurricane Ian that directly hit us last week.

I am currently located on the water in the south side of Tampa Bay and we got lucky that at the last moment the direction of the hurricane went further south.

This left us with lots of rain and wind but the potential flooding was avoided since we were north of the Hurricane's eye.

Even though the hurricane did minimal damage, we were without power for three days and internet for six days.

Many trees in the neighborhood got knocked down but luckily most properties did not get major damage besides some fences and shingle roof damage.