WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Part 1

Moments after Matt Riddle overcame Seth “Freakin” Rollins Inside the Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt made his earth-shattering return to WWE.

Plus, Ronda Rousey overcame Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules Match to claim her second SmackDown Women’s Title, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair conquered Bayley in a Ladder Match, Finn Bálor and Judgment Day put Beth Phoenix in harm’s way to make Edge say “I Quit” and so much more.