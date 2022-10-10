Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be about to get a serious rival from Oppo

Samsung is leading the way with foldable phones right now, with the brand new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 setting the standard for other phone makers to follow – and the next in line to launch a foldable handset or two could well be Oppo.

As per Pricebaba, Oppo is going to go head to head against Samsung, even down to the naming: we're apparently getting a tablet-style Oppo Find N Fold and a clamshell-style Oppo Find N Flip in the next few months.

