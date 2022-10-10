How to Form Better Health Habits

The hyper-achievers in our life may often seem superhuman, but experts say their willpower is merely a force of habit.

When good habits become established, it won't take miraculous willpower to make healthy decisions.

Here are a few strategies on how to form healthier habits:.

Specify Your Goals.

If you can dream it, you can be it.

Just dream more specifically.

Goals such as "I'll work out more regularly" are too vague.

Instead, try "I'll work out for 15 minutes a day.".

Make it Fun.

Instead of searching for ways to get fit quickly, experts suggest finding more enjoyable ways to achieve goals.

Health experts agree having positive experiences can promote the formation of healthy habits.

Repetition forms habits.

Having fun repeating yourself is sure to expedite the process.

Social Support.

Accountability is of the utmost importance as you start up a new mindfulness habit.

Experts suggest not to be shy, tell your family and friends about your new goals.

Good Habits are Contagious.

Hanging out with someone who already has healthy habits could be very positive for you.

Experts say our behavior is often heavily influenced by the people around us, so choose wisely!