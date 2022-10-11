Part 2 of 13 - 4 things to consider when buying NFTs

Did you get scammed on a rug pull?

In this video I will tell you the top 4 ways to avoid NFT scams. If you haven’t seen my video on rug pulls I recommend it.

Please share this with someone you love.

Bummer, the images you bought are now worthless.

The hype is gone and that project is dead.

Even if that project was real, it will never last through a recession and here are 4 reasons why you should stay away from NFTs that don’t follow these rules.

No economics.

Most projects are just selling tokens to make money.

Not only is that a security, doomed to fail.

No utility.

All projects claim utility.

But few have them.

Utility can take many forms, but without it, it’s a useless jpeg.

Weak team.

Developers all over the world can write a smart contract.

The key is knowing which of them will stay on long term.

Everyone wants the money today, but when the tokens arent selling, these guys will jump ship.

Hype.

Hype is what sells.

It draws 13-17 year old.

But now that most of them got burned.

They will remember this lesson.

The next generation of NFTs will not be used for jpegs.

They are meant for ownership.

Comment if you can relate That’s why I create a marketplace prevents rug pulls, and encourages businesses to mint NFTs for their community.

Tomorrow you buy an NFT from a mechanic or a restaurant, you know you will redeem it as long as that business is doing well.

