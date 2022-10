Dan Walker is backing Matt Goss on 'Strictly'

Dan Walker is backing Matt Goss on Strictly Come Dancing after the Bros singer had a string of low scores from the judges.

Walker, who competed on the dance competition in 2021, shared the same professional dancer as Goss in Nadiya Bychkova.

Appearing on This Morning, Walker opened up about his time on Strictly and threw his support behind Goss and Bychkova.