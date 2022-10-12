The new Volkswagen Amarok Exterior Design

The on- and off-road all-rounder has been designed and conceived in Germany and Australia; it is being produced in South Africa.

A premium pick-up for Australia and New Zealand, numerous countries of Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

Charismatically designed, cleverly conceived.

Its well thought-out set of features, over 20 new driver assist systems, mobile online services, engines that are both efficient and high-torque, two all-wheel drive technologies, tailor-made accessories and clear Volkswagen design DNA make the new Amarok one of the most versatile and well-balanced pick-ups in the world.

Slogan: ‘No matter what’.

The premium pick-up will come onto the market in the first few countries from the end of the year.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) sold over 830,000 units of the first-generation Amarok in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, North Asia and South and Central America.

Now comes the second generation.

Everything is new.

But the Volkswagen design makes it immediately clear: this is an Amarok.

It has become bigger, more powerful, more athletic and more charismatic.

“For the new generation we have significantly modified the Amarok’s archetypal design.

It is now unambiguously more expressive and even more impressive”, says Albert Kirzinger, Head of Design at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

Making a statement in itself is the new front section of the pick-up, which is launching in the specification variants ‘Amarok’, ‘Life’ and ‘Style’, as well as the top versions ‘PanAmericana’ (off-road styling) and ‘Aventura’ (exclusive styling).

Striking: the straight and very upright bonnet with unambiguous Volkswagen DNA.

The same applies to the bars running horizontally across the radiator grille with the concisely integrated LED headlights, which come as standard on all versions.

On the Amarok PanAmericana, Aventura and Style the headlights used will be ‘IQ.Light – LED matrix headlights’ which interactively light up the road as bright as day and have an unmistakable light design.

Below the transverse bars, the radiator grille unit merges depending on version into a further horizontal level of the front section or – in the case of the PanAmericana and Aventura – into an X-shaped design.

Embossed above the number plate holder is the word ‘Amarok’.