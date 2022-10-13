Every Day in Kaimukī Movie

Every Day in Kaimukī Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Naz, a cynical and charismatic 20-something, has spent his entire life in tranquil O’ahu, Hawaiʻi, skateboarding with his friends and hosting a nightly radio show where he spotlights emerging musicians.

When his girlfriend, Sloane, nabs the chance to move to bustling New York, Naz begins preparing for their big move, planning every detail down to his cat’s absurd flight plan.

Even when dreaming about what life outside the island might look like, however, Naz wonders whether uprooting his world is the right decision, and if anywhere will ever really feel like home when he’s always been an eternal outsider.

Director Alika Tengan Writers Naz Kawakami, Alika Tengan Actors Naz Kawakami, Rina White, Miya Yamaoka, Alec Singer, Holden Mandrial-Santos, Jordan Cheng, Lisette Flanary Genre Drama Run Time 1 hour 21 minutes