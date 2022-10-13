The School for Good and Evil Movie trailer

The School for Good and Evil movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Welcome to THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD & EVIL, where every great fairytale begins ... The School for Good & Evil follows best friends Sophie and Agatha, who find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairy tale when they're swept away into an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good and evil.

Based on the international best-selling book series.

Directed by Paul Feig starring Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Kit Young, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney, Ben Kingsley, Patti LuPone, Rachel Bloom release date October 19, 2022 (on Netflix)